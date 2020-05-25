Passing-out ceremony for corps members to be low key nationwide – NYSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said the passing-out ceremony for the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 corps members nationwide will be low key due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It, therefore, asked corps members not currently in the states of service not to violate the interstate travel ban because of the May 28 passing out ceremony.

It said the corps members not currently in their states of service will still be able to collect their certificates of national service when the ban on movement is lifted.

READ: Interstate movement: FRSC turns back 791 vehicles from Lagos, Ogun boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

This was communicated on Monday in a statement signed by its Director, Press and Public Relations Department, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi.

She said the Certificates of National Service (CNS) shall be issued to qualified corps members at the local government level to observe the social distance order.

She said a full complement of NYSC officers has been mobilised for the distribution.

As such, the distribution will take place from ten service points in each of the local government councils, she added.

“As a precautionary measure, the distribution shall be staged for a period of 10 days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from the concerned corps members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome,” the statement read in part.

She advised the corps members to ensure the strictest observance of discipline; anchored on orderliness and adherence to instructions.

She added that they should abide by the rules of social/physical distancing, use of face mask, hand sanitiser and proper washing of the hands with liquid soap for at least 20 seconds during the activity.

“It is imperative to state that corps members who at present are not in their states of service need not violate the ban on inter-state journeys which is still in force.

“However, as soon as the ban is lifted and it is safe to travel, they are expected to go to their respective states of service to collect their CNS,” she said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App