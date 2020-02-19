Passengers rate Lagos-Ibadan train service high, seek more coaches

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge train, which is currently being test-run, are demanding for more coaches to meet with the large turnout on the route.

Even then, most of the passengers spoke to by Daily Trust expressed satisfaction with the comfort and speed of the train which they said were different from the old narrow gauge train they were used to.

Our correspondent reports that since the commencement of the free trial run in December 2019, demand for the service had been encouraging.

When our correspondent visited the Iju Station, where the train takes off this week, it was observed that the turnout had increased by over 100 per cent, but it is being operated on a first come, first served basis.

One of the commuters, Mr. Famoriyo Omotayo, a businessman, hailed the investment in the modern railway technology, saying if successive governments had invested in the modern train, the whole country would have been connected with standard gauge railway line.

Another passenger, Mr. Joe Samuel, said he looked forward to seeing the Lagos-Ibadan rail connected to the seaport as promised by the Federal Government.

Some of the passengers also commended the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the work done on the project. The CCECC Project Manager, Xia Lijun, said his company was determined to give to Nigeria a civil engineering and architectural masterpiece.

