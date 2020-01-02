Passengers groan under transportation problems in FCT

ADVERTISEMENT

102 high capacity buses grounded

Commuters in Abuja and environs have continued to live in anguish because of dysfunctional transportation services amid struggle by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to fix the problems.

Thousands of people working in public and private sectors but living in the outskirts of Abuja rely on public transportation system that barely meets their expectations.

Experts spoken to said there was no serious commitment towards improving the transportation system in Abuja and the area councils of the FCT, despite increased population, occasioned by poor policy implementation.

The FCT administration recently reiterated restrictions on tricycles (Keke or rickshaws) which were hitherto the common and affordable means of transportation in the city

after similar sanction on motorcycles (okada) years back.

Instead, authorities have introduced a new transport policy and during the launch, FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said “the safe, functional and efficient transport policy” would encourage investors to key in for better transport services for residents and visitors.

Under the new initiative, the minister said investors could procure painted or unpainted taxis for transportation purposes in the FCT.

While stressing that there was no ban on commercial tricycles and commercial motorcycles in the FCT, Bello said, however that the law did not permit them on expressways or driving against traffic. However, findings by our correspondents revealed that with the ban of tricycles in some locations in Garki, Jabi and Mabushi among others, commuters have been subjected to hardship.

Previously, there were attempts by governments to introduce luxury cabs popularly called “London Taxis” but they disappeared from Abuja roads in less than a year.

Why passengers get stranded in FCT

Daily Trust reports that Abuja has a metro rail but it only services the upper echelon of the social class as it runs from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to Idu Train Station in the city.

Many countries around the world give primacy to rail and road transportation systems which can take care of many people within short time.

The FCT had in the last decades adopted different transportation systems but all of which hardly stood the test of time. For instance, the high capacity buses procured by the Abuja Urban Mass Transit Company (AUMTCO), an agency of the FCTA to convey commuters from heavily populated satellite towns to the city, are mostly grounded.

For now, only few buses from the company still ply the roads, apparently unable to meet the transportation needs of the teeming people in the territory.

AUMTCO had a fleet of about 363 high capacity buses but sources said 102 of them have been grounded for the past 10 to 15 years.

And out of the 261 operational buses, only 80 per cent of them that is 208 are plying in the city that has a population of about 3 million citizens. AUMTCO which was set up by the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory in 1984 as Abuja Bus Service (ABS) was later registered as Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company Limited under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990.

A staff of the company who preferred anonymity confided in one of our reporters that most of their fleets meant to serve Abuja public have been grounded for some years now and the government was yet to purchase new ones.

“I don’t know if you went round our premises…You will see our mechanics repairing some of the buses but others have been grounded for years now and it will be difficult to fix them,” he said.

At the company’s yard located at Usuma District along Kubwa Expressway, it was discovered that grasses had overgrown over 100 grounded buses.

Civil servants in Abuja worst hit by transportation problem

Civil servants were the worst hit by the development, a situation which encouraged truancy and absenteeism among the workforce in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

It is common to see passengers scrambling for the few buses or taxis available during rush hours – in the morning and evening along Mararaba-Nyanya; Kubwa- Dutsen Alhaji-Bwari; Zuba-Suleja; Lugbe-Gwagwalada axis – especially on weekdays.

Bus stops were mostly overcrowded, creating chaotic scenes that attracted criminals who targeted unsuspecting passengers.

Vivian Moses, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said she thought life would be a bed of roses if she served in Abuja but on arrival in the capital city, she began to encounter problems.

Vivian who lives in Kubwa said she took over an hour daily waiting to get a bus or a taxi to Wuse or Berger Roundabout from where she could get to her office.

“By 8am, a good number of commuters come out struggling to get transport service to the city centre or beyond. But when you come early morning like 6am up to about 7am, there is less chaotic scenes as company buses that convey staff are also available,” she said.

Abbey Thompson, a civil servant, said the few buses available were rickety and unsafe, stressing that in case of an emergency like fire, there would be a disaster of unimaginable scale.

Findings by Daily Trust revealed that commuters face the same challenges on all the major routes leading to the city centre as low income earners who cannot afford accommodation in elitist districts of the city like Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, Garki, Utako, Jabi and others thronged to the town from the outskirts.

‘Abuja buses are meant to provide affordable transportation’

Reacting, the Head of Marketing and Communications of AUMTCO, Tunde Akintola, said the company was established to provide affordable mass transit within the FCT.

He said the company has been in operation for years but admitted that the population of people in the territory was increasing on daily basis.

He said the company was having difficulties meeting up with the demands of commuters across the satellite towns because of road network.

“The traffic gridlock along Nyanya-Mararaba axis is too much such that the buses going back for the next shuttle take average of one hour. When a vehicle leaves Nyanya in the morning by 6am, it takes time before it arrives at Berger,” he said.

He also said apart from the traffic jam, the buses do not have terminals.

“We load generally where every other vehicles are loading. So we find it difficult because it is not well regulated but I believe the FCT administration is working tirelessly to address the problem because they know our challenges.

“Our vehicles are long in size and before you know it, the unpainted taxis have taken over the places, making it difficult to operate effectively,” he said.

Miscreants disguising as taxi drivers in Abuja

Our correspondents report that the gap in the FCT transportation sector has created room for ‘one chance’ robbers to exploit commuters.

Incidences of miscreants disguising as taxi drivers and dispossessing unsuspecting passengers of their valuables and often harming them are common.

Last year, three one chance robbers were lynched and burnt to death at Dutsen-Alhaji after they picked up a woman from Bwari and decided to attack her.

The woman raised an alarm and motorcycle riders nearby intercepted the car and a mob lynched the suspects.

FCT must have transportation system befitting its status

A transportation consultant, Mr. Rowland Ataguba, says Abuja was yet to have a modern transport system befitting its status as the capital city of Nigeria.

“The FCT has a transportation policy on paper which has not been fully implemented,” he said.

“However, a transport system is not just about the infrastructure, it is also about policy, legislation, regulation and operation. There are deficiencies in all these facets.

“So, while Abuja has a potentially modern transport system because the master plan provides for one, we are yet to see one in practice,” he said.

Asked what kind of transport system the city needed to compare with other capital cities around the world, he said, “Abuja needs inter modal transport integration; one that offers users modal choices and allows seamless transfers between them.

“This means road transport, railway and aviation working harmoniously and symbiotically and sometimes competing with each other.”

He added that Abuja needs more robust regulation of the transport system particularly of the roads sector which is the dominant mode.

“Many vehicles on the road are not roadworthy and there are many unlicensed taxis operating. There is a lot of illegal parking, stopping, overloading and inappropriate behaviour by road users which need control. Suffice that it wasn’t always like this.

“The rapid growth of the city has not been matched by an enhancement in regulatory capacity. A key component of any modern transport system is public transportation. Unfortunately, its current provision in Abuja is deficient in quality and quantity in terms of need,” he stressed.

Ataguba also said the old master plan required some adjustments and modifications for easy implementation and management

“Abuja is growing faster than the transport infrastructure can meet. The available infrastructure is also showing signs of tear and wear and inadequate maintenance.

“Worst of all, the rail mass transit is underdeveloped and is a major hold up for Abuja. There are six lots of it in the master plan and to date, only part of one lot has been built. Even that one is deficient in its operation due to the absence of adequate equipment and an effective transit authority.

“The airport shuttle should run more frequently with headways of about 15mins rather than what passes for a metro at the moment,” he said.

He stressed the need to build the other rail mass transit lots that reach the satellite towns like Karu, Nyanya, and Kuje among others, where most of the people that work in Abuja reside.

“But building the infrastructure is only a start. An effective transport authority will provide the appropriate regulatory framework for its operation. There is none at present,” he said.

