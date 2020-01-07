Passengers also stranded in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondents report that beside the gridlock at Jimtilo, hundreds of commuters were also trapped at Kukareta, a border village between Borno and Yobe.

“After running into a bad traffic jam at Jimtilo, we were also stopped for five hours at Kukareta,” said Mohammed Abubakar, one of the passengers traveling out of Maiduguri.

“We were there at Kukareta awaiting the military’s green light until five o’clock in the evening when we were allowed to pass and continue our journey. “During our 5-hour stopover at Kukareta, no vehicle was allowed to travel toward Maiduguri or out,” he said.

A driver, Musa Sajo, called on the federal government to look at the situation in order to ease the pains of travellers.

“We agree that the troops are there to protect us but they also need a serious oversight to check their excesses. I pray they take the war to the Boko Haram in their enclaves so that we see the end of this war,” he said.

