Passenger slumps, dies at Lagos Airport

By Abdullateef Aliyu,  Lagos   Published Date

A Nigerian passenger, Jude Oladapo, on Saturday died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The deceased, 44, was said to be undergoing boarding procedures to travel on an Air France flight when he reportedly received a call that his wife had passed on.

The incident happened around 5:30 PM, it was learnt.

Sources at the airport said late Oladapo slumped on hearing the news and was rushed to a hospital located within the airport.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “When the incident happened, the medical team immediately rushed him to the MMIA medical clinic but all efforts to revive him failed as he was confirmed dead.”

Alabi said the deceased was confirmed dead by Dr Ajayi Olamide of the MMIA Medical Clinic, adding that his corpse has been deposited at the Air Force Hospital mortuary.

