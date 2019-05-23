Paris Club refund release futile – NLC

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that they have not been communicated before the release of the Paris Club refunds.

Wabba who spoke to Daily Trust from Atlanta Georgia referred to the release of N691b Paris Club refunds made by the Federal Government as futile.

While recalling, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed disclosed that “The final phase of the Paris Club refunds, the total sum of N691b was verified by the Ministry as the outstanding balance to be refunded to the State Governments.”

Speaking, Wabba said the Federal Government shouldn’t have released the fund to the state government, as the outgoing governors would use the money to pay severance and the money will be diverted.

Wabba said the fund should have been paid after May 29 when new governors are inaugurated.

