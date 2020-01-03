Parents on night duty as 3 children burnt to death in midnight inferno

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than three children of one Tunde and Christiana Emmanuel were in the early hours of Friday burnt to death at their residence located behind Ibadan Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan.

The victims were allegedly locked in their apartment by their parents while going on night duty which prevented the children from opening the door when the inferno started.

Victims according to the eyewitness who gave their names as Glory,14, Samuel, 8, and Darasimi, 3 said they shouted but the inferno was out of hand before their neighbors could attempt to rescue them.

Daily Trust gathered that the fire incident began few minutes to 1:00am on Friday, and also razed some of the other rooms in the eight-room face-to-face building.

The eyewitness further informed our correspondent that a night guard in the area was said to have raised the alarm and alerted people in the community to the inferno.

As at the time of this report, the cause of the fire incident was not ascertained, but sources told reporters that it began as a result of spark from electricity supply.

The remains of the deceased were evacuated by police before our correspondent arrived at the scene.

One of the occupants of the building, whose room also got burnt, Adeola, told reporters that: “We were all sleeping when the night guards called our attention to the fire incident from outside around few minutes to 1:00 a.m. We were shocked and we ran for safety only to realise that the children of Mr Tunde and Mrs Christianah Emmanuel; Glory, Samuel and the youngest Darasimi, were locked inside their room.

“Then, people made efforts to rescue them and somehow quench the fire with water. But this was not enough as the fire kept on blaring. Glory attempted to escape and possibly rescue his other siblings, but the door was locked from outside with a big padlock.

“As much as neighbours attempted to rescue them, they were kept away by the force of the fire before things turned awry. The water we were trying to use seemed like fuelling it the more.

“The fire fighters had difficulties getting here because most gates leading to this area had been locked. So, it was tasking getting here on time, though their efforts with two trucks of water eventually quenched it.”

The father reportedly got information about the fire outbreak where he was and rushed to his residence. On getting there, he was told that his three children had been burnt to death and he reportedly ran away immediately and nobody knew his whereabouts at the time journalists visited the scene.

