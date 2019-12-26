Pardew appointed manager of Den Haag

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Newcastle United and West Ham United manager Alan Pardew has been appointed head coach of ADO Den Haag until the end of the season, the Dutch Eredivisie team announced. Pardew, who has been out of a job since being sacked by West Bromwich Albion in April last year, has been tasked with getting Den Haag out of the relegation zone with the struggling top-flight side second from bottom after 18 games.

“I am glad ADO Den Haag came my way during the search for a new challenge,” the BBC quoted 58-year-old Pardew as saying.

“The team is in a difficult phase, but we will do everything we can to turn the tide. We have to do that together. Together we have to achieve a comeback.”

