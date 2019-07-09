… parade suspected killers of governor’s aide in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Kogi State has paraded some suspects allegedly involved in the killing of one Yusuf Adabenege Onivehu, an aide to Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Busari, who paraded the suspects at Okene, said the arrests were made through efforts of combined team of security agencies.

Those paraded included Yusuf Abdulmumeen, Abona Jafar, Yusuf Tijani, Yusuf Abdulkarim, Yusuf Kebiru and Yusuf Lawal.

CP Busari said the suspects confessed to various crimes they have carried out in Kogi, Edo and Osun states, adding that they would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to him, included two AK-47 rifles, one pump action gun, 100 live cartridges and two empty AK-47 magazines.

Governor Yahaya Bello who witnessed the parading of the suspects, warned all criminal elements operating in any part of the state to change their ways or face the full weight of the law.

He said his government will spend the last kobo to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all citizens and residents of the state.

“Those who involve themselves in criminal acts can only run but can’t hide”, Bello warned.

