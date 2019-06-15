Breaking News
President Buhari: Kidnapping, Banditry will soon end
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Paper trail shows documents used in scam contracts in name of people with disabilities

Paper trail shows documents used in scam contracts in name of people with disabilities

By . Published Date

The contractors still have documents that showed contracts they were awarded

ADVERTISEMENT
Abdulrauf Iliyasu, national coordinator and CEO of the Federal Civil Service Staff With Disabilities Multipurpose Cooperative Society (FCSSWDMCS)
Paper to one contract awarded to Allied Engineering
An architectural masterplan lists facilities to be constructed at prototype rehabilation centres for “Persons with Disabilities Within the Six zones of the Federation”

Sharing

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.