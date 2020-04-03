Panic in Wukari as suspected militia launches attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Sounds of heavy gun shots caused panic in Wukari town of Taraba state following an attack by suspected militia group early Friday morning.

Daily Trust gathered that old BB area in the town located along Chankai road came under attacks by suspected Tiv militia resulting in pandemonium.

It was gathered that nobody was killed during the attacked but many resident fled while there panic in the town.

A resident of the town, Idiris Baba told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that gunmen suspected to be militia have invaded Old BB area in the town early Friday morning.

He said armed Jukun youths were quickly mobilized to counter the attack but soldiers and police however repelled the attack.

The chairman Wukari local government council, Adigrace Daniel also told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that suspected Tiv militia had launched attack in the town but quick response from Army had repelled the attack.

He said in recent weeks Jukun villages were attacked by suspected militia operating from Benue state.

The Police spoke person, DSP David Misal, confirmed the attack and said police had repelled the attack and chased away the attackers out of the town.

Daily Trust also gathered that there were attacks and counter attacks by both Tiv and Jukun in villages along Wukari to Ibbi in recent weeks.

It was further gathered that three Jukun villages were attacked by suspected Tiv militia while three Tiv villages were also sacked by suspected Jukun militia

