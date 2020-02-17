Panic as gunmen attack travellers near Kaduna train station

ADVERTISEMENT

There was confusion on Sunday night when suspected gunmen attacked travellers along Airport Link Road near Rigasa railway station in Kaduna State.

The incident according to eye witnessed created panic among passengers who alighted from the train around 8:30 pm.

An eye witness at the motor park who simply identified himself as Isah told Daily Trust that they heard gun shots while passengers were on their way to their destinations.

“Yes, it’s true that gunmen attacked travellers along Airport Link road again after they alighted from the train. There was a convoy that was almost caught in the fire which we suspected it to be a minister ‘s convoy but the convoy made an emergency u-turn and go through Rigasa town,” he said.

It was not clear which of the minister’s convoy was almost attacked because the incident happened at night.

But Isa said soldiers who were stationed around the railway station went after the attackers.

Contacted the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige didn’t answer his call and didn’t reply text sent to him on the issue.

‎It could be recalled that the Sunday attacked on travellers along that route made it the the third time gunmen lay siege on innocent travellers in less than a month.

