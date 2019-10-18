Panel investigating Kogi deputy gov submits report to assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

A seven-man panel of inquiry set up by the Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct leveled against Kogi State deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba has submitted its report.

Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea on Friday led six other members of the panel to submit the report to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew, at the State House of Assembly in Lokoja.

Speaking at the event, the chairman, said the committee members had done their best according to law and based on evidence presented before them.

“Our committee’s report is only to the State House of Assembly through the Speaker, in accordance to the constitution”, he said.

Barr. Baiyeshea said the committee will still stand aside to be consulted in case the Assembly wants to make any reference.

“The report is in three volumes; volume 1 contained all documents forwarded to us by the Chief Judge that he received from the assembly, and additional reports made available to the committee.

“Volume 2 contained the evidences given during the proceeding and volume 3 contained reviews of the committee and recommendations”, he said.

The chairman who urged any interested persons to approach the right channel to obtain a copy if they desired, declined to reveal the position of the committee, saying, doing so was against the law.

Receiving the document, Speaker of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew said the lawmakers will go through the reports thoroughly and “do justice” to its recommendations.

The Speaker lauded the committee for doing its assignment without yielding to interference from any quarter.

Daily Trust reports that the committee was inaugurated on August 26, 2019 and had maximum of 90 days to submit its report.

