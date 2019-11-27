Pandemonium as gunmen abduct traditional ruler in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje area council of the FCT, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Pada.

Daily trust learnt that the two sons of the traditional ruler sustained various degrees of machete cut injuries in a struggle to rescue their father from his abductors.

A resident of the community, who preferred anonymity said the incident happened around 2: am on Wednesday.

He said the gunmen wielding sophisticated weapons stormed the compound of the monarch through the fence and forced him out of the bedroom and took him away.

He said the gunmen went straight to the traditional bedroom and forced the door opened before whisking him away amidst sporadic gun shots.

According to our source, the two son’s of the traditional ruler were sleeping at the boys quarters when they suddenly woke and rushed to their father’s bedroom to engage the kidnappers in attempt to resist abduction of their father.

“It was while the chief’s two son’s tried to prevent the kidnappers from taking away their father that one of the gunmen used machete to inflict injuries on them and immediately whisked the chief away amidst gunshots, ” he said.

He said the entire community was thrown into pandemonium due to the sporadic shooting by the gunmen while taking away the traditional ruler.

A member of the family who preferred anonymity, said a contact has been established with the kidnappers around 8:34 am this morning.

“In fact, the chief himself spoke with some of his family members this morning but the kidnappers are yet to negotiate for ransom, ” he said.

Daily trust learnt that the traditional ruler of neighboring Gwargwada -Ugbada, Alhaji Hussain Agabi Mam and the Etsu of Yaba, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, were among the first caller at the kidnapped chiefs house to sympathize with the family.

It was gathered that some soldiers were also in the community patrolling with their vehicles.

When contacted, the deputy spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, confirmed the kidnap incident, saying efforts are ongoing to ensure the traditional ruler is rescued alive and unhurt.

She said the command was intensifying efforts to launch a manhunt for the alleged kidnappers of the traditional ruler.

