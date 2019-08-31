  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Pakistani minister wants closer bilateral relations with Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani minister wants closer bilateral relations with Nigeria

By . Published Date
Khomeini Bukhari, the Director of Africa Division of Peel Aston Global and Zulfi Bukhari, the current Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Pakistan

Pakistani Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari, has expressed the desire for closer bilateral relations between his country and Nigeria.

Bukhari stated that Pakistanis and Nigerians would gain a lot if the two countries increased their trade and cultural relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said this during a meeting with the Director, Africa Division of Peel Aston Global, Khomeini Bukhari, in London, United Kingdom, where they discussed business and economic opportunities in Nigeria, according to a statement emailed to our correspondent on Friday.

Khomeini, in his response, said his organisation planned to host a ‘Made in Pakistan Expo’ in Lagos for big Pakistani companies to showcase their products and services as well as explore Nigeria.

“The planned Pakistan International Airways two flights a week from Islamabad to Lagos will lead to the establishment of Nigerian-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce,” the statement explained.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.