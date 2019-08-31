Pakistani minister wants closer bilateral relations with Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari, has expressed the desire for closer bilateral relations between his country and Nigeria.

Bukhari stated that Pakistanis and Nigerians would gain a lot if the two countries increased their trade and cultural relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said this during a meeting with the Director, Africa Division of Peel Aston Global, Khomeini Bukhari, in London, United Kingdom, where they discussed business and economic opportunities in Nigeria, according to a statement emailed to our correspondent on Friday.

Khomeini, in his response, said his organisation planned to host a ‘Made in Pakistan Expo’ in Lagos for big Pakistani companies to showcase their products and services as well as explore Nigeria.

“The planned Pakistan International Airways two flights a week from Islamabad to Lagos will lead to the establishment of Nigerian-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce,” the statement explained.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App