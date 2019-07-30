Painter sentenced to 6 months for stealing laptop, phone

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna has sentenced a painter, Godwin Joseph, to six months imprisonment for stealing a laptop and two phones, valued at N210,000.

Joseph, 26, of no fixed address, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and burglary.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, said: “based on the facts of this case, confirmed report and the plea of leniency, I hereby sentence you to six months imprisonment without option of fine”.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that the convict committed the offences on July 25 at Malali town in Kaduna State.

Baba said that the convict conspired with one other now at large and broke into the apartment of one Esther Moses, to steal a laptop and two phones, worth N210, 000.

He said that Joseph was caught by the complainant’s neighbour, who saw him and his accomplice acting in a suspicious manner.

Baba added that Joseph was apprehended and taken to police station for further questioning while his accomplice escaped with the phone and laptop.

The offences contravened Sections 117, 178 and 140 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

