Paes announces retirement year

India’s veteran tennis player Leander Paes announced on Wednesday that 2020 would be his “farewell year” as a professional before he hangs up his racket.

The 46-year-old, who started his professional career in 1991, has won 18 doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles and a bronze medal in the singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Paes won a total of 54 doubles titles in a career spanning three decades, partnering more than 100 players. He is also the most successful doubles player in the history of the Davis Cup with 43 victories in 56 matches.

“I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis player,” Paes wrote on Twitter.

