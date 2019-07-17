  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Pacquiao camp denies Khan claims over Saudi Arabia bout
ADVERTISEMENT

Pacquiao camp denies Khan claims over Saudi Arabia bout

By . . Published Date
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao against Floyd Mayweather (not pictured) during their boxing bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao has not signed a contract to take on Amir Khan in Saudi Arabia later this year despite claims that a deal has been agreed for the bout, the Filipino’s publicist has said.

Khan, who beat Australia’s Billy Dib in Jeddah on July 13 to win the WBC international welterweight title, said on Tuesday that he had agreed a deal to fight Pacquiao in Riyadh on November 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Briton told British media the clash with Pacquiao would happen even if the 40-year-old were to lose to American Keith Thurman in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“Manny has not signed any contract. As far as I know it has not even been discussed,” Pacquiao’s publicist Fred Sternberg told the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has been in training camp for the past eight weeks, four in the Philippines and four in the United States, and he hasn’t met with Amir Khan during that time.”

Sternberg said he did not know what prompted Khan to make the claims.

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.