P & ID: Kwari urges FG to resist attempt to fleece Nigeria 

Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial Zone, Sen. Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has urged the Federal Government to, in its bid to resolve the P& ID controversy, resist any attempt by some to fleece Nigeria.

Senator Kwari, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crime, in a

statement, said the Federal Government should do all within its power to prove the untoward processes that led to the problem in the first place.

He said, though heartened to learn of the stay of execution granted Nigeria by the Uk Court over the matter, it was necessary to preserve the country’s God given resources from falling into the hands of underserving actors.

“I however, will urge the Nigerian delegation, led by the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, to keep their eyes on the ball.

“This should not be a temporary victory. Consult widely to ensure that every loophole has been covered in the appeal process,” he said.

Kwari said the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, had tasked the 9th Senate to put in place, robust legislative preventive measures and intergovernmental cooperation that will make way for quick dispensation of justice in corruption related cases.

He assured Nigerians that the fight against corruption was a winnable one, saying the task in the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes will include the strengthening of those anti-graft institutions to prevent and combat corruption.

