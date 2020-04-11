Port Harcourt Catholic Diocese cancels Easter mass

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, last Friday, said it would not hold the Easter Sunday mass in its parishes despite the temporary relaxation of the restriction on large religious gatherings by the state government.

The governor, Thursday, temporarily relaxed the restriction on large religious gatherings to enable Christians to carry out their religious obligations during the Easter period.

But the diocese, in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt by Bishop Camillus Etokudoh, directed all priests, laity and the faithful to keep to the CBCN and the pastoral directives and guidelines for the celebration of the holy week including Easter Sunday till further notice.

Bishop Etokudoh said in the face of threats of COVID-19 and, having prayerfully considered the implications of the expected crowded congregation on normal Easter Sunday celebrations, all the priests and all the faithful are advised not to hold any service.

