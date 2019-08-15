Ozil, Kolasinac in contention for Arsenal return

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will have Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac available for Burnley’s visit to the Emirates on Saturday after the pair missed last weekend’s trip to Newcastle over security fears.

Ozil and Kolasinac were caught in an attempted car-jacking in London last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage showed Kolasinac leaping from the vehicle to confront the knife-wielding raiders while Ozil remained inside the car with his with newlywed wife Amine Gulse, a former Miss Turkey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal then withdrew the pair for the Gunners opening Premier League game of the season on Tyneside due to “further security incidents.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App