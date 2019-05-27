Oyo workers suspend strike, as labour union directs member to resume immediately

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday suspended its two-day old strike embarked upon for failure of the outgoing governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, to fulfil its earlier agreements with civil servants in the state.

The chairman of NLC in Oyo state, Comrade Titilola Sodo, who disclosed this at a press conference said it was necessary to call off the strike for the interest of the incoming government.

Sodo noted that the incoming governor of Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is a well bred and nurtured person, adding that the labour union believes that the incoming governor will address all issues pertaining to the welfare of Oyo state workers.

“In defence to this man of honour and to assure Engr. Seyi Makinde of the good intentions of Oyo state workers, the strike action is hereby suspended, and workers are hereby directed to resume immediately,” he said.

He emphasised that some of the demand of the workers have been on the table of the outgoing government for the last one to two years, saying workers in the state are ready to work with the government.

“The strike came in the belief that with political will, the remaining number of days would still birth a good life for the workers; our strike action was not intended to intimidate or embarrass the incoming government as some people may want to insinuate,” he added.

