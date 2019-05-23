Oyo workers begin indefinite strike

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers in Oyo state on Thursday commenced indefinite strike following the 48 hours notice ultimatum given to the state government to address the outstanding salaries and other issues affecting workers in the state.

A memo circulated to civil servants on Thursday by the state Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mohamed Ibrahim stated the action would be in force until further notice.

A three-paragraph statement made available to journalists and titled “commencement of indefinite strike”, read as follows:

“It is highly unfortunate that the state government has decided to write us without finding concrete solutions to the deteriorating plight of workers of Oyo state.” “Consequently, in line with the notice earlier served on the government, all workers should embark on an indefinite strike from midnight of Thursday, 23 May 2019” “The strike will remain in force until further directives are conveyed,” Ibrahim stated. Meanwhile, the workers in the state on Wednesday had gave a 24-hour notice to the state government to address issues affecting public workers in the state, else treathened to begin indefinite strike action. The issues affecting workers in the state under the outgoing government of the the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi were contained in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan. The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Bayo Titlola-Sodo had on Wednesday evening gave a hint of the impending strikes while hosting journalists to iftar (breaking of fast) at the NULGE secretariat, Challenge, Ibadan. He said, “no government should treat workers as slaves. Let there be justice on how we relate with fellow citizens. A number of teething issues had been on ground since 2011 when the outgoing government came into power.” The NLC boss I the state said there was no excuse for any state government not to pay the new minimum wage of N30, 000 recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Besides the NLC chairman hints about the strike, the labour leaders also issued a statement, giving ultimatum of a 24-hour strike notice billed to commence 12am on Friday. The union in a two-page statement jointly signed by the NLC secretary, Mohamed Ibrahim and the secretary of Joint Negotiating Council, Lukman Balogun, after a meeting of all public service union in the state, demanded payment of at least one month arrear of salary to some local government workers. Among those affected and said to be at the receiving end, are council workers in Lagelu, Egbeda, Ogbomoso North and South, Surulere and Ibadan North West local governments.

