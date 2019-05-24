Oyo workers begin indefinite strike

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers in Oyo State yesterday commenced an indefinite strike after the 48-hour ultimatum given to the state government to address outstanding salaries and other issues affecting them.

A memo to workers last night by the state secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mohamed Ibrahim, stated the strike would be in force until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-paragraph memo, made available to journalists and titled “Commencement of Indefinite Strike,” read: “It is highly unfortunate that the state government has decided to write us without finding concrete solutions to the deteriorating plight of workers of Oyo state.

“Consequently, in line with the notice earlier served on the government, all workers should embark on an indefinite strike from midnight of Thursday, 23 May 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The strike will remain in force until further directives are conveyed.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App