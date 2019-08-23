Oyo: With our evidences, I’ll get my mandate back soon, says Adelabu

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last gubernatorial election in Oyo state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu on Friday said he was optimistic that the evidences presented at the Oyo state governorship petition tribunal, will return his mandate to him.

Adelabu who spoke shortly after the tribunal adopted the addresses of the counsels to the two parties involved in the state governorship petition tribunal said the party is more united and expect a sound victory from the ruling.

He said “We have shown to the whole world that there were lots of infractions during the March 9 Governorship election in the state and victory shall be ours and our party”

“We have done all that is required of us to contest the gubernatorial election, and we’re the most popular candidate and party with the track record because people voted for us.”

The assistant organising secretary for PDP in Oyo state, Mr Biodun Popoola said the camp of PDP is very optimistic of a very good outcome in the judgment.

He said “I am in court and with the presentation of our counsel, I am optimistic that we will be victorious because you don’t change what God has established.”

“From evidences giving so far and witnesses called because the court don’t rule on emotions but evidences, though, the judgment is for the judges, we are sure that victory will come out ways.”

