Oyo vows to shut illegal private schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Government on Monday declared that it would set up a task force to clamp down on illegal private primary schools operating within the state.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, who stated this during an inspection of schools in the capital said the move will increase enrolment in public schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeniran revealed that the task force would be spearheaded by the Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, in collaboration with Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board and the task force would be charged with closing down

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

all “mushroom private schools” endangering quality education in the State.

Dr. Adeniran however charged parents and guardians to enrol their children and wards in public schools, pointing at the government’s free education policy as an incentive.

“Looking at the influx of new intakes in public schools today, being the first day of resumption, it is apparent that Governor SeyiMakinde’s free-education policy is yielding good fruits in the State.

“It is important that those private primary and secondary schools be put under searchlight to know those operating without government approval and monitoring.

” We will henceforth close such schools found within the State,” he said.

The chairman expressed government’s readiness to place public schools as favourable competitors with private schools, saying Government was working assiduously on provision of basic amenities needed by both teachers and students across the state.

The SUBEB Chairman and his team visited People’s Primary School, Adeoyo, St. Williams School, Oke-Ado, AUD School, Foko, Islamic Primary School, Bode; St. David Primary School, Kudeti.

Others schools visited include I.M.G Primary Schools, Orita-Aperin and Ode-Aje, Ikolaba Community Primary School;,Methodist Primary School, Bodija, and Methodist Primary School, Mokola.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App