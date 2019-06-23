Oyo Senator recommends capital punishment for kidnapers, bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Oyo North senatorial district, Abdulfatai Buhari, on Sunday recommended capital punishment for kidnappers, bandits and other criminals in the country.

Buhari said the rate of kidnappings and other forms of crimes called for a national emergency.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, in Ibadan, Buhari, a former Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and cybercrime, lamented spate of kidnapping which started few years ago in the South-South and Southeast but now spread across the country, saying the act was fast becoming a lucrative business for those involved in it.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator said he’s specifically worried over the current incessant kidnappings in Southwest, Nigeria, urging elders in the region to speak up and tackle the menace.

“This heinous crime against humanity has gone beyond the normal Fulani herdsmen attack and has become a real trade for those who engage in it.

“Let me be honest with you, the situation is nationwide and very worrisome. I am afraid because Nigerians themselves are yet to take a drastic measure.

“I believe by the time anyone caught in the act faces death penalty other people will learn and stop. Kidnappers have been arrested and nothing has been done to them. I believe taking them to court is a longer process,’’ he said.

He recalled how increasing rate of drug peddling was stemmed in the 80s through drastic measure, adding that lots of people abandoned the trade as soon as government made those caught in the act face firing squad.

The lawmaker said that the absence of such punitive measure gave those involved in the recent inhuman activities liberty to continue recruiting young people.

According to him, “today, going to Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Singapore or India with drugs or to commit other forms of crime attracts death penalty and such had to an extent stem the trend.

“Nigerians are very stubborn people; they won’t change except there is a deterrent. These people collect cash from victims and take it to banks but the banks have not been reporting receipt of strange monies.’’

He called on Nigerians to collaborate with security agencies by supplying them with vital information on every strange movement around them.

Buhari recalled the recent abduction of a former minister’s son in Oyo, saying the culprits can’t operate without information.

“I am sure some people would have supplied information to the culprit on the movement of the former minister’s son and the location of his farm. Nobody will tell me that Fulani herdsmen came from Niger Republic to abduct him without information,’’ he said.

The lawmaker called on the government to wake up and do the needful, saying the major function of any government was security of lives and property.

He assured that the National Assembly would deliberate on the spate of insecurity in the country when it reconvened, adding that they would seek expert opinion and give the necessary backing.

Buhari cautioned Nigerians on possible politicization or colouration of whatever measure evolved to stem the trend, saying insecurity knows no political party, tribe, religion or status of any individual.

