Oyo reviews curfew, mosques, churches to operate at 25 per cent capacity

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force announced yesterday that it has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state following the outbreak of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

The Task Force, which made the decision public after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting presided by its chairman, Governor Seyi Makinde, added that the curfew would now run from 10 pm to 4 am.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that other decisions reached include the resumption of classes for Primary Six, JSS3 and SS3 students from Monday, June 29; resumption of work by all category of workers at the state secretariat from June 22; opening up of mosques and churches, which are to operate at 25 per cent capacity; and the decision to limit public gathering to not more than 25 persons.

The statement indicated that the state secretariat, which was earlier shut on March 27 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and later reopened to staff on grade level 13 and above from Monday, April 27, would now be open to all other staffers from Monday, June 22.

According to the statement, students in critical classes are to resume at the end of June to ensure they are well-prepared for the public examinations ahead of them.

The statement also added that the resumption order will not affect the tertiary institutions for now, as the Task Force would review their situation and determine their state of readiness.

