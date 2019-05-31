Oyo: Makinde proscribes NURTW over attacks in parks

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the recent attacks in major motor parks in Oyo state, the Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde on Friday proscribed the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) in the State.

Makinde, in a statement he personally signed said all parks and garages have been taken over by the state government.

The statement read in part “While appreciating the good people of Oyo State for their steadfastness overtime and support for this administration, we stand on the need to maintain peace and tranquility in the state in order to engender commercial and human development.”

“After today’s deliberation, with security and stakeholders meeting involving security chiefs and the governor, we have resolve to procribed the NURTW in this state until further notice.”

The statement further added that “All activities of the union remain illegal henceforth, we urge the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation as combined security task force in every community of the state have been charged to control and maintained peace and order”.

“Parks and garages in the state have been taken over by the Oyo State Government with immediate effect.”

