Oyo: Makinde presents N208bn for 2020 budget

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday presented before the State House of Assembly, a budget of N208, 802, 972, 878 for the 2020 fiscal year.

He described the budget as the “Budget of the Masses”, saying he will ensure that every kobo in the proposal would be accounted for.

In the new budget proposal, Infrastructure (Works) takes 23.93 percent, closely followed by Education with an allocation of 22.37 percent, Healthcare at 5.18 percent and Agriculture at 4.43 percent.

Makinde had reduced the 2019 budget of N285billion presented by his predecessor, former Governor Abiola Ajimobi by 36 percent, saying it was unrealistic in view of estimated income to fund the budget.

According to Makinde, the capital expenditure stands at N100, 142, 690, 046 representing 47.9 percent of the total budget estimate because of his belief that increased allocation to capital projects directly contributes to a more buoyant economy and sustainable development.

He added that while the last administration projected N25.55billion as revenue from MDAs and N91.59billion from statutory allocations, the projections were higher than could be achieved and as such mark it down by 4.79 and 6.08 as revenues from the MDAs and Statutory Allocations respectively.

This is as he stressed that his administration had reviewed the IGR upwards based on various strategies put in place, adding that the state is expecting a monthly revenue of at least N3billion starting from January 2020.

Reacting on behalf of the lawmakers, the Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin described the budget as all inclusive, calling for more funds to be devoted to the health sector in view of its importance.

Ogundoyin also called on all the ministries, departments and agencies of the government to promptly respond to call of the budget committees anytime they are invited to appear before it so that works on the proposed budget can be completed in no time.

