  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oyo LG Crisis: One killed, several injured as thugs invade council
ADVERTISEMENT

Oyo LG Crisis: One killed, several injured as thugs invade council

By Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan Published Date

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Surulere Local Government area of Oyo state, simply identified as Alajase was reportedly killed on Monday when the party loyalists attacked APC supporters in Ogbomoso area of the local government.

A witness told reporters in Ibadan that several dangerous weapons were used while the fracas lasted.

It was gathered that the deceased is a member of the PDP from Surulere local government.

The chairman of Ogbomoso North LG, Hon Olamiju Alao-Akala, had early this morning said he was attacked by hoodlums believing to be supporters of PDP.

However, the caretaker chairman of the PDP in the area, Hon. Ibrahim Ajagbe alleged that Olamiju led armed thugs to disperse them from the Secretariat.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gbenga Fadeyi said he was yet to be briefed on the development, saying; “I will find out and get back to you.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.