Oyo LG Crisis: One killed, several injured as thugs invade council

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Surulere Local Government area of Oyo state, simply identified as Alajase was reportedly killed on Monday when the party loyalists attacked APC supporters in Ogbomoso area of the local government.
A witness told reporters in Ibadan that several dangerous weapons were used while the fracas lasted.
It was gathered that the deceased is a member of the PDP from Surulere local government.
The chairman of Ogbomoso North LG, Hon Olamiju Alao-Akala, had early this morning said he was attacked by hoodlums believing to be supporters of PDP.
However, the caretaker chairman of the PDP in the area, Hon. Ibrahim Ajagbe alleged that Olamiju led armed thugs to disperse them from the Secretariat.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gbenga Fadeyi said he was yet to be briefed on the development, saying; “I will find out and get back to you.”