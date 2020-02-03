Oyo LG crisis: 1 killed, many injured in thugs’ invasion

ADVERTISEMENT

A 50-year-old member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State simply identified as Isah Azeez was reportedly killed on Monday when the party loyalists attacked APC supporters in Ogbomoso Area of the local government.

The chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government Area Hon Olamiju Alao Akala of the APC had early in the morning said he was attacked by hoodlums believed to be supporters of PDP, while an eye witness told reporters in Ibadan that several dangerous weapon were on display during the fracas.

However, the Surulere Local Government caretaker chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Ajagbe of the PDP said Hon. Olamiju led thugs to disperse them from the Secretariat.

The PDP spokesman in the state, Engr. Akeem Olatunji who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust in Ibadan said the development was unfortunate for the party in the state.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations officer, Gbenga Fadeyi also confirmed the incident, saying the incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Monday.

He said; “Today at about 12:30, two vehicles, one black Acura Legend and a black Volkwagen Golf vehicles were coming from Iwofin towards Ogbomoso, and around Surulere Local Government, Iresadu, there was an attack and the occupants of the vehicles fired and one Isah Azeez, about 50 years sustained bullet injury and was rushed to Bowen Teaching Hospital for treatment where he was later confirmed dead.

