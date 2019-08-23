Oyo-Ita reports for duty, works late

ADVERTISEMENT

The embattled Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, was in her office yesterday and closed late, Daily Trust reports.

This follows her planned early retirement from office which is yet to be approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

The embattled HoS is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N3bn contract scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said she had been on a week-long casual leave during which she was quizzed by agents of the anti-graft agency.

“She was asked to remain in the office pending the completion of the investigation on her matter,” a competent source had earlier told Daily Trust.

She had been out of the public glare since the news of the investigation broke and missed a two-day Presidential retreat for ministers designate held between Monday and Tuesday, even when she was one of the resource persons.

She was however seen in her office early Wednesday before moving to the Presidential Villa for the swearing in of new ministers.

Also yesterday (Thursday) she resumed early attending to her schedules and other official engagements.

When contacted the Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoSCF), Mrs. Wunmi Ogunmosunle, said the HoS has been in office attending to her official engagements and closing late on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Director and HoS were still in office around 8pm yesterday, Daily Trust observed.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App