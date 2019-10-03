Oyo: Historic 344-year-old tortoise dies at Soun’s palace

ADVERTISEMENT

A 344-year-old tortoise popularly known as Alagba in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo state has passed on.

The sacred tortoise, which was acclaimed to be the oldest in Africa, was sick for a few days before her demise on Thursday.

Alagba became a popular breed upon ascension of the throne of the current Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi.

The tortoise has its own good shelter and health support during its sojourn on earth.

Confirming the incident, the Private Secretary to Oba Oyewumi, Toyin Ajamu, told reporters that the tortoise, which attracted people from all walks of life from Nigeria and abroad, will be greatly missed, not only by the palace household but everyone who came in contact with Alagba during her lifetime.

“Alagba had lived in the palace for centuries. The tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomoso in the past.

“Alagba became popular because Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomosoland, used his personal resources to cater for her well-being.

“The tortoise had two staff members of the palace, dedicated to her. They provide food, health support and other logistics, so as to make sure she gets the best treatment.

“Often times, Kabiyesi shares great moments with Alagba. On a daily basis, Alagba had tourists visiting her from different part of the world.

“The palace household, Ogbomoso community and stakeholders in the tourism sector are mourning Alagba’s passage,” Ajamu said.

The palace secretary explained that plans are underway to preserve Alagba’s body for historical records.

