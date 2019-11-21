Oyo govt launches, distributes 100 vehicles to security agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, launched the 100 patrol vehicles his government earlier purchased to enhance security operations in the state.

Governor Makinde, who equally launched the state’s Security Code, 615, declared that the welfare of security officials would be a top priority of his administration.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the Governor as saying this at an event to mark the distribution of the 100 Kia Rio units to security agencies in the state.

According to the Governor, with the launch of the sophisticated gadgets and communication tools in the vehicles, criminals would have no place to hide in the state.

The statement further added that the government of Oyo State was bent on keeping the state safe, so as to ensure that those who come to do business in the state can sleep with two eyes closed.

The Governor described the launch of the vehicles as a milestone. He maintained that criminal elements in the state were in for a tough time, because the security agencies now have Oyo State covered in terms of communication equipment and other gadgets.

He equally tasked security officers to be ready and up to the task to combat crimes.

He said: “This administration is resting on four pillars and one of the pillars is security. We want people to come into Oyo State and feel secure. We want them to come in here, sleep with their two eyes closed.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor and Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund (OYSSTF), Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni (rtd), maintained that security patrol vehicles being launched had been equipped with state-of-the-art security equipment.

