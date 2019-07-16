Oyo governor, Makinde declares N48bn assets

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has publicly declared his assets in fulfilment of one of his campaign promises.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, Makinde revealed that his asset worth over N48 billion.

Makinde had visited the Oyo state office of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Monday, to receive a copy of the asset declaration form.

Although it is not mandatory to make details of asset public, the governor urged all his potential cabinet appointees to do so when they are nominated.

According to the asset declaration form, Makinde listed his assets as cash both at hand and in the bank, landed properties (developed and undeveloped), household items, shares and bonds owed by the him, his wife his companies.

As at May 28, 2019, Makinda had cash of N234,742,296.01.

Companies owned by Makinde include: Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited; Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited; Makon Oil and Gas Limited; Makon Group Limited, Makon Construction Limited and Makon Power System Limited.

The current value of Makinde’s companies stand at N48,150,736,889 with 33,730,000 units of shares as at May 28, 2019 in the statement.

The statement also revealed details of nine buildings he owned in Nigeria, two in the United States of America and one in South Africa.

He declared buildings and household items worth R4,457,554.04 in South Africa.

He stated that he also has Eurobonds worth $3,793,500 shares, debentures and other securities valued at N120,500,000, among other detailed assets.

