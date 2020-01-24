Oyo Fulani community kicks against leadership imposition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fulani community in Oyo State on Thursday converged on Igangan, an agrarian town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, where they expressed opposition to alleged imposition of one Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji as the State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

The Fulani elders who stormed the palace of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Salihu Kadiri in the morning pointedly accused the National Chairman of NACBAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa of unilaterally directing the imposition of Ibrahim Jiji as the State Chairman of the body as against the popular will of the stakeholders.

The position of the Chairmanship of MACBAN in Oyo State became vacant recently upon the expiration of tenure of the immediate-past executive led by Alhaji Yakubu Bello. Consequently, an Electoral Committee headed by Alhaji Kabir Labar was put in place to midwife a new Executive.

However, the Fulani community claimed that even though they were targeting the leadership, “the Electoral Committee woefully failed to follow due process.

They alleged foul play in the exercise and expressed concern that majority of those handpicked into the new Executive are foreign Fulanis in contravention of the MACBAN Constitution.

They then threatened to take a legal action against the MACBAN leadership.

