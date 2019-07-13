Oyo: Fortune speaks for 32-year-old Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good name” an African adage says “is better than riches.” This fundamentally played a key role in the emergence of Adebo Ogundoyin, a 32-year-old son of an Eruwa-born philanthropist, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin, as the new Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Adebo Ogundoyin is a lawmaker from Ibarapa East State Constituency at the Oyo State House of Assembly. He emerged on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ogundoyin emerged the Speaker of the 9th Assembly on the June 10, 2019 after the demise of Hon. Michael Adeyemo, the lawmaker representing the area who doubled as the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, in April 27, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a re-run election, Ogundoyin of the PDP polled 6,277 to defeat his closest rival and brother to the late Speaker, Kunle Adeyemo, of the ruling APC, who scored 4, 619.

His electoral victory was attributed to the good name of his father who had contributed to the development of his hometown of Eruwa and the state at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father, Adeseun Ogundoyin, died 28 years ago, four years after the lawmaker was born. He lived all his life for the promotion of the sleepy town and advancement of its course, not forgetting its people who he empowered to be great doyens in the academic circle, captains of industries and eminent citizens of Oyo State. In recognition of his contributions to the state, a polytechnic Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic Eruwa was named after him.

In the fourth Republic, Adebo Ogundoyin is the youngest among the Speakers of the state Assembly. For instance, the first Speaker between June and November 1999, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola emerged at the age of 34; he was succeeded by Hon. Asimiyu Alarape who is now the minority leader in the House. Alarape was 37 when he became Speaker in 1999.

In 2003, Moruf Atilola became Speaker at 42 and was impeached the same year. Hon. Milhail Alarape who succeeded him became Speaker at 34 and left in 2005.

His successor, Hon. Adeolu Adeleke became Speaker at 38 in 2005 and left the chamber after the expiration of his tenure in 2007. Hon. Moruf Atilola came back as Speaker at 46 between 2007 and 2011.

The first female Speaker of the Assembly, Senator Monsuratu Sumonu, emerged in 2011 at the age of 52.

In 2015, late Adeyemo became Speaker at 44 and was succeeded by Hon. Olagunju Ojo who was 68 at that time.

Now, it is the turn of a young vibrant, witty, eloquent and coolheaded Adebo Ogundoyin to lead the pacesetter Assembly.

Adebo Ogundoyin attended Vale College and Babcock University where he studied Agriculture before he proceeded to London to further his studies. He was invited to run for the 2018 re-run election after the demise of the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, late Hon. Michael Adeyemo, who incidentally hailed from the same constituency with Ogundoyin.

Speaking on his capacity to lead the 9th Assembly, a former Chief Whip of the Oyo State Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Adigun-Hammed, dismissed the issue of age in legislation and stability of the state assembly.

He cited many examples of those who were in their 30s when they became Speakers of state assemblies, especially the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, who became Speaker in his late 30s.

Adigun said: “Age has nothing to do with his performance as Speaker. Adebo has the required age and experience. I understand he is a very cool headed young man who is always ready to learn. That attribute will help him succeed as a leader. If age is the yardstick for successful legislation, why was there crisis in some states even when they have elderly people as speakers?

“Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, was in his late 30s when he became a Speaker and he maturely handled cases which some aged people couldn’t have handled better. For a young man to control 360 members, including his father’s age mates, and there was no serious crisis; that is a plus for the youths.

“The bottom line is that he had contested election in his constituency and won. The elected members also counted him worthy to lead them, that is the level of maturity, age, politics, acceptance and success needed.

“However, my advice for him is not to allow the office to make him misbehave. He should continue to learn and see every part of the state as his constituency. He is now the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and not Ibarapa East House of Assembly. He should take advise from former speakers in the state, regardless of their age and political parties.

“He should see all members of the House as his family members. He should consult some of the members of the House, especially a former Speaker who returned to the House as minority leader. He should be concerned about the progress of the state. If he can do these, I can tell you that he will succeed.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App