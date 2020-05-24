Oyo deputy governor denies rancor with Gov Makinde

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, on Sunday, said his relationship with the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is very robust and cordial.

Olaniyan stated this while speaking with newsmen during a press conference at his Ibadan residence.

There have been insinuations that the two were not have a cordial relationship.

But the deputy governor said such speculation of possible rift between him and his boss was the handiwork of fifth columnists.

Olaniyan faulted critics on their claims that the Makinde administration had achieved nothing in the last one year, contending that the administration had achieved meaningfully.

According to him: “Our administration has, in the last one year, achieved a lot in the area of education, health, security and infrastructure.

“We have also maintained regular payment of salaries.

“Those saying this administration has not achieved anything in the last one year are mischief makers who are hellbent on distracting and destabilising the government,” he said.

Speaking on the administration’s efforts at combating coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic in the state, Olaniyan said that Makinde was leaving no stone unturned to stop further spread of the virus.

He said that the administration, as part of efforts to combat the pandemic in the state, had set up functional isolation centres, test centres and upgraded some health facilities across the state.

“We have also identified and distributed palliatives to poor people in the state in a very modest way.

“We ensured that these palliatives get to the targeted people and government is still doing this,” he said.

The deputy governor assured that the administration would remain focused and committed to the wellbeing of its citizenry.

Olaniyan said that protection of lives and property was a major objective of any government, saying the Makinde administration was not toying with it.

He said that the administration would continue to implement people-oriented policies aimed at transforming the state and uplifting it to greater heights.

