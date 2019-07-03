Oyo coalition collapsing as ADC gov’ship candidate opts out

ADVERTISEMENT

A month after the inauguration of A new government in Oyo State, the coalition of major political parties which produced governor Seyi Makinde is collapsing, Daily Trust reports.

It would be recalled that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) formed alliance to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the governorship candidate of ADC, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, announced his personal withdrawal from the coalition he had with Engr. Makinde over non-compliance with agreement before the elections.

Lanlehin, in a statement signed by him, said while he remained a committed member of the ADC, he would adopt a “siddon look” posture in the governance of Oyo State and allied matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde, however, said his party, together with the ADC, was at liberty to remain in the coalition. In the same vein, the governorship candidate of ZLP, Akogun Sarafadeen Alli, had several times ignored meetings summoned by the coalition.

Alli, who was conspicuously absent at the inauguration of the governorship Advisory Council Committee last week, is a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App