Oyo begins recruitment for Amotekun

By Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan 
Security operatives under the newly established Western Nigeria Security Network (AMOTEKUN), during the official launch by some state governors of the South-West at the Oyo State Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The Oyo State Government has commenced recruitment into the southwest security network codenamed, Amotekun.

The security outfit, which was officially launched by Governors of the South-West geo-political zone in January 9, this year, was designed to network all the security agencies in the region.

The registration is opened online but the Civil Service Commission in the state has not given details on the deadline for the application and the number of persons that will be recruited into the special security outfit.

Information obtained from the official website of the security outfit indicates that the programme is being chaired in the state by a former Director of Military Intelligence and former Deputy Director-General of the State Security Service, Gen Ajibola Toogun(retd).

It also has as commandant, a former Assistant Director, British Military Advisory Training Team, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Col Olayanju Olayinka (retd).

