Oyo assembly confirms 14 commissioner-nominees

Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday screened and confirmed 14 commissioners to work with the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Daily Trust recalls that the state governor had sent their names to the House of Assembly on July 25.

The commissioner-nominees comprise of four former lawmakers in the state Assembly; Kehinde Ayoola (Former Speaker), Adeniyi Farinto (former chairman, parliamentary caucus); Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi (the only female nominee) and Muyiwa Ojekunle.

Others are Chief Bayo Lawal; Dr Bashir Bello; Prof Oyelowo Oyewo; Prof Dawud Sangodoyin; Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye and Mr Adeniyi Adebisi.

The remaining commissioner-nominees whose appointment were confirmed are Mr. Abiodun Abdulraheem; Mr Seun Asamu, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Akinola Ojo.

After screening, most of the commissioner-designates expressed happiness at their nomination by Governor Makinde and described the opportunity as a call to serve the people of Oyo state and also contribute to good governance as promised by the PDP led administration in the state.

The plenary presided over by Ogundoyin also screened and confirmed the appointment of Dr Nureni Adeniran as Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board; while Mr Akeem Oladeji and Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro were confirmed as full time members of the board.

Ogundoyin said the resolve of Governor Makinde to transform the state is not in doubt going by the calibre of people being considered for appointment into the state executive council.

