Oyo: 400 level student slumps, dies

A 400 level student of the University of Ibadan, Victor Ajidagba, slumped and died on Wednesday night.

Ajidagba, who is a student of Nursing at the University died at the University College Hospital (UCH) school campus.

According to a source, the student was walking through the corridor of the department of Physiology when he slumped but gave up around 5:20 p.m before he was rushed to the institution’s clinic, Jaja, by two other students.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, said “its unfortunate that Victor Ajidagba, a 400 level student of department of Nursing slumped and died on Wednesday night despite efforts of doctors and nurses of UI medical centre, Jaja clinic and at the UCH.”

Oladejo noted that the university will investigate the cause of his death, noting that his family had been notified of the unfortunate incident.

He also revealed that no one can ascertain the cause of his death at the moment until an autopsy is conducted.

