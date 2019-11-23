Oyetola’s wife intensifies campaign to end open defecation in Osun 

The wife of Osun State Governor, Kafayat Oyetola is leading a public campaign across the state on elimination of open defecation in collaboration with Osun Rural Water, Hygiene and Sanitation Agency (RUWESA).

Speaking during a campaign in Osogbo Friday, the First Lady said the issue of open defecation is of great concern to her and her husband.

Kafayat is championing the campaign through her pet project, Ilerioluwa Development Initiative, IOD Initiative.

She said, “This concern is about the desire to get our people to stop open defecation. The desire to see every person in this state get access to and use clean toilet across the state.”

Delivering a lecture at the campaign in Osogbo, RUWESA former Director, Sanitation and Hygiene, Segun Moyinoluwa appealed to the people to imbibe the use of toilet culture. The representative of the United Nations Children Fund, (UNICEF), Dr Tushar Rene said the way children die due to poor sanitation has become worrisome.



Traditional rulers, religious leaders, market women, nongovernmental organisations, civil society groups, landlords, community association, local government chairmen and other stakeholders were at the campaign.