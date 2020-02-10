‘Oyetola’s passion on community development aids CSDP in Osun’

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Manager of the Osun State Agency for Community and Social Development Project (Osun-CSDP), Mrs Funmi Abokede, has disclosed that the passionate spirit of the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, has propelled the agency to make a great impact on the lives of the people of the state.

Abokede said this on Friday at a capacity building training for journalists in the state on the appropriate manner and language of reporting community and social development projects, particularly the CSDP interventions in the state.

She explained that the training was aimed at developing the capacity of journalists in the state to report community and social development projects of the agency.

The GM used the occasion to commend the Osun State government and the World Bank for their support towards making life better for the less privileged in the state, including the vulnerable, such as children and persons living with disabilities.

She lauded Gov Oyetola for ensuring that the poor and indigent indigenes and residents of Osun State in their various communities have also been benefiting from the government and enjoying the dividends of democracy through CSDP interventions.

Abokede noted that the Osun-CSDP, which started in 2009 under the administration of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, had made significant impact in the lives of people in various communities across the state.

She said the CSDP has adopted community-driven development (CDD) approach and urged the journalists in the state to disseminate appropriate information to the people on the activities of the agency.

The CSDP GM tasked the newsmen to visit CSDP projects independently, speak with beneficiaries and do reports that would further educate them on the need to take ownership of projects in their various communities so that they would maintain the projects very well for the sake of sustainability.

The training, which took place in Osogbo, the state capital, was attended by journalists from reputable media organizations in the state.

