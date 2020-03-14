Oyetola signs Amotekun bill into law

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday signed the Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill into law.

The bill was transmitted to the governor by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye on Thursday.

The House had on March 3, 2020 passed the bill into law after a public hearing to seek stakeholders’ contributions and suggestions on it.

Oyetola while signing the bill, disclosed that the law signified a declaration of war on criminals in the state and its environs, adding that the state was prepared to go to any legitimate length to ensure that criminals have no breathing space.

The governor who noted that the law would complement the constitution and other laws setting up the various security agencies, expressed confidence it would further enhance the profile of Osun as the most peaceful state and preferred investment destination in the country.

Earlier, Speaker Owoeye thanked the governor for the opportunity given to them to legislate on the bill.

“I believe that your assent to this bill will reduce drastically the security challenges in our region and our state. On our part as a legislature, we have done the necessity in considering the bill letter to letter”, Owoeye added.

