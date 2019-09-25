Oyetola sends list of 35 commissioner nominees to Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has sent a list of 35 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, disclosed this during the plenary session yesterday and assured that the legislators would do a thorough assessment of the nominees.

The names on the list are; Adebisi Obawale, Ibitoye Felix, Sola Oladepo, Ajisefini Abiodun, Muminu Adekunle, Ogunfolaju Christie, Oladimeji Olanubi, Agunbiade Nathaniel.

Others are; Folorunsho Bamisayemi, Akeju Taiwo, Lawal azeez, Olaonipekun Henry Olabode, Adeleke Adebayo, Olamiju Olasiji, Yinusa Olalekan, Isamotu Olasunkanmi Rafiu, Bola Oyebamiji, Omowaiye Remi, Jamiu Olawumi, Akande Oluwafemi, Olumide Babatunde, Olaniyan Hussein, Adeosun rasaq.

Also on the nominees list are; Badmus Rahmon Olalekan, Bakare Akande, Giwa Lateefat,Tadese Raheem, Adewole Adedayo, Lawal Tajudeen, Babalola Idiat, Bolaji Aderemi, Egbemode Funke, Kareem Akande, Oyegbile Rufus and Olaboopo Olubukola”.

