Oyetola sends Amotekun bill to Osun Assembly

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday presented a bill on the Amotekun security outfit to the state House of Assembly for passage.

Daily Trust reports that an emergency State Executive Council meeting was held today solely to deliberate on and endorse the Amotekun draft bill.

The governor’s spokesman, Omipidan Ismail, said: “the emergency state executive meeting was meant to consider just one item and that was the Amotekun draft bill.”

“Amotekun draft bill has been endorsed by the State Executive Council and the state Council sent it to the House of Assembly for further considerations,” Omipidan added.

Daily Trust learnt that the draft bill on Amotekun has been received by the Assembly and will be given accelerated hearing and pass without delay.

Mr Kunle Alabi, the Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, Honorable Timothy Owoeye, confirmed that the draft bill on Amotekun is already with the state House of Assembly.

