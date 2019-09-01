Oyetola seeks FG’s intervention as flood hits Osogbo

  1. Home
Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola  has appealed to the Federal Government to assist the state in combating flood disaster.

He made the appeal yesterday when he inspected the flooded areas in Osogbo, the state capital, with a promise to find immediate solution to the disaster.

Some communities in Osogbo were ravaged by flood following  the  downpour that ran through Thursday to the whole of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Oyetola said the government would bring dredging machines to immediately clear the flooded sites  and create necessary expansion to allow for free flow of water.

He described the challenge of flooding as enormous, noting the Federal Government’s support was needed  in finding a lasting solution to the disaster.

He said the state government had earlier requested for support from the Federal Government through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation.

He sympathise with the affected residents and urged them to stay away temporarily from flood-prone areas.

The governor specifically warned the residents against dumping refuse in the canals and river.

