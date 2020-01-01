Oyetola inaugurates committee on implementation of Minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola,has inaugurated a committee to work out the modalities for the implementation of minimum wage for all workers in the state.

He also assured that nothing would make him to discontinue payment of full workers’ salaries, adding that the workers’ welfare was very important to his administration.

Oyetola spoke in his office while inaugurating the committee, urging them to ensure that they arrived at a reasonable amount of increment that would not be capable of stopping the government from paying salaries as and when due.

Oyetola appointed his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola as the Chairman of the committee while the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade; Hon. Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa are among the members of the committee.

Members of the committee include: the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Oluwafemi Akande; Commissioner for Human Resources and Capacity Building, Mrs. Giwa Lateefah Abiodun; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade and the State Accountant General, Mr. Sunday Igbaroola.

The labour leaders in the committee are: the Chairman, Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Comrade Bayo Adejumo; Secretary JNC, Comrade Richard Oyegbemi; Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunday Adekomi; Secretary, NLC, Comrade Rufus Adeyemi; Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Adebowale Adekola; Secretary (TUC), Comrade Akin Olatunbosun; Chairman ASCSN, Comrade Dauda Adeyemi; his Secretary Comrade Jide Akinlami.

Others are: Comrade Lasun Akindele, Chairman, Council II; Comrade Bimbo Arapasopo, Secretary, Council II; Comrade Gbenga Oyebode, Chairman, Council III; Comrade Adeniyi S.M. Secretary, Council III; Comrade Amuda Wakeel Alade, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT); Comrade Adedeji Adeyeye, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE); Comrade John Ugoro, NULGE Secretary; and Comrade Salam Kayode, Secretary, NUT.

The governor who said his administration would work through the committee to arrive at a soft landing that would be pleasing to both workers and government, commended the labour leaders and the entire workforce for their cooperation and sense of understanding in the last one year.

